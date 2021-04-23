Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.