Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKRIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

