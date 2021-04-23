Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.82

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.82 and traded as high as $14.67. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 2,137 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

