Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Bank OZK stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,159. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.