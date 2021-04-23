Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $$6.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

