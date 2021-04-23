Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$6.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

