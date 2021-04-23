BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Up 7.1%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.97 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 12,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 594,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 38,349 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

