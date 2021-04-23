Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Banner has increased its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $54.85 on Friday. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

