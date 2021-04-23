Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $31.52 million and $3.48 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00270224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.12 or 0.00645272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,728.44 or 0.99617606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.11 or 0.01027872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

