Bao Finance (BAO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.46 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Bao Finance has a market cap of $32.79 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00279806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003867 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.01 or 0.00652321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,567.69 or 1.00412005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.87 or 0.01032873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

