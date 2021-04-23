Barclays Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $225.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

