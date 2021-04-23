Barclays Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,502. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.