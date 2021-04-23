Barclays Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $150.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.
Shares of SLAB traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,502. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $163.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
