Barclays Downgrades Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) to Underweight

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

