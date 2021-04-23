Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $62.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.
THC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -437.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
