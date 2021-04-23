Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $62.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -437.69, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

