Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$29.83 during midday trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

