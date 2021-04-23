Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Spectris stock remained flat at $$45.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

