Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERIC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 272,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

