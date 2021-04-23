Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SZEVF stock remained flat at $$23.85 during trading on Friday. Suez has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

Suez Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

