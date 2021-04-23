BarnBridge (BOND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $91.20 million and $6.72 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for about $40.88 or 0.00081160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00662947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.79 or 0.07933089 BTC.

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,966 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

