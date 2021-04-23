Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B opened at $49.84 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

