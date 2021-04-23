Barrington Research Raises Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $280.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.33. 4,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,317. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $113.07 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.52.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.