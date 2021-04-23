Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142,736 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.