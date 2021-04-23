Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

