Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 355 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $719.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $690.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.80.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

