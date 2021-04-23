Base Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $256,128.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $256,128.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,868,401 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009,041 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

