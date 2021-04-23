BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and $75,840.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

