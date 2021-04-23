BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.
NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About BayCom
