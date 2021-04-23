BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

NASDAQ BCML traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The firm has a market cap of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get BayCom alerts:

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.