Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of C$699.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.28.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.