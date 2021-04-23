Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.29. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1,598,004 shares trading hands.

BTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.28.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.