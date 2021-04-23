Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BECN opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth about $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

