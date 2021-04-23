Beacon Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,718.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003059 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $819,278.26 and approximately $10,718.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00034876 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001353 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,625,562 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

