Beam (BEAM) One Day Volume Tops $51.20 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Beam has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $104.05 million and $51.20 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,384,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

