Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $1,762,250.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 694,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,384. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,438,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

