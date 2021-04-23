Bean Cash (BITB) Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $147.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,130,568,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

