Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €164.50 ($193.53).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC8 shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €171.40 ($201.65) on Friday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €126.10 ($148.35) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 37.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

