Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0018 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $460,836.57 and $169,984.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 87.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 262,697,464 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

