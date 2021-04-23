Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company.

Shares of LON BEG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 125.40 ($1.64). 230,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.22. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.24 million and a PE ratio of -250.80.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

