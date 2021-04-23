Beldex Price Reaches $0.0567 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $55.56 million and $1,824.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.