Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.80

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as low as $3.00. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 119,392 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

