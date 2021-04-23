Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $66.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.42 or 0.00166288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $66.90 million and $8.18 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,504.13 or 0.99875176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00640453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01015874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.