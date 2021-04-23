BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 27.3% Lower This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.00662762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.17 or 0.08004221 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

