Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

ALV stock opened at €216.05 ($254.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €195.56. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

