Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.61 ($56.01).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €46.51 ($54.72) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

