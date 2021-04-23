Berenberg Bank Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 560

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

SYNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON SYNT traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 503 ($6.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.10 ($6.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 467.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 435.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 718.57.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.