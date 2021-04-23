Berenberg Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.77 ($30.31).

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €26.29 ($30.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €18.23 ($21.45) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

