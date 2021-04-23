Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF remained flat at $$68.20 during midday trading on Friday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Vonovia has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.