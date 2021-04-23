Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 52 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 52 price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a CHF 60 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.