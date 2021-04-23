Bezant Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $507,495.62 and $10,882.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00091455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00657092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.77 or 0.07633797 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

