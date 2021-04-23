BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

