BHP Group to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

